Korea Electric Power Co. (KEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

KEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $11.49. 7,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,008. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Korea Electric Power will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 204.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 171.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

