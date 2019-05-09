KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.36.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $114.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. KLA-Tencor has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $129.03.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 92.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $414,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $194,655.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,661 shares of company stock worth $860,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 799,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,367,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,692,000 after acquiring an additional 45,390 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 40.4% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 240,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,515,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,781,510,000 after acquiring an additional 103,504 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

