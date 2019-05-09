KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS)

Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Global Brass and Copper in a report released on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Brass and Copper’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Brass and Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Global Brass and Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BRSS opened at $43.45 on Thursday. Global Brass and Copper has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Global Brass and Copper had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 36.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Brass and Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Brass and Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global Brass and Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Brass and Copper by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Global Brass and Copper by 627.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Global Brass and Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

