KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a report released on Sunday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.48. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $246,000.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

