Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) a €27.00 Price Target

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.40) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

DLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.50 ($34.30) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.73 ($35.73).

DLG opened at €34.29 ($39.87) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 19.05. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of €12.44 ($14.47) and a twelve month high of €34.98 ($40.67).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

