Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KALA. BidaskClub raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wedbush set a $51.00 price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.17. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athyrium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $6,520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,599 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

