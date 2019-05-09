Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.72 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.61.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

NYSE JMIA opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $49.77.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.