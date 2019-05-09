JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ocado Group (OCDO) Price Target to GBX 1,070

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 967 ($12.64) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

LON:OCDO traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,332 ($17.40). 2,237,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and a PE ratio of -193.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 541.40 ($7.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82).

In other news, insider Mark Richardson sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,287 ($16.82), for a total value of £604,014.84 ($789,252.37).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

