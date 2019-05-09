Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 80,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,474,000. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,620,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,431,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 31,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $83.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $84.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/joseph-p-lucia-associates-llc-takes-position-in-vanguard-intermediate-term-bond-etf-biv.html.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1973 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.