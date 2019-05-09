Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 80,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,474,000. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,620,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,431,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 31,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $83.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $84.27.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
