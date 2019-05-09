Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $188,299,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,325,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,579,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 948.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,725,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,043 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,762,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,522 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.25. 70,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $164,557.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,037. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $451,630.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,199,063.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,477 shares of company stock worth $6,707,987. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

