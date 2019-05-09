John Watson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Tassal Group Limited (TGR) Stock

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) insider John Watson purchased 10,000 shares of Tassal Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.77 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,700.00 ($33,829.79).

ASX:TGR traded down A$0.14 ($0.10) on Thursday, reaching A$4.86 ($3.45). The stock had a trading volume of 809,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,858. The firm has a market cap of $867.27 million and a PE ratio of 13.85. Tassal Group Limited has a 1-year low of A$3.84 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of A$5.13 ($3.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.62.

About Tassal Group

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

