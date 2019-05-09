John Watson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Tassal Group Limited (TGR) Stock

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) insider John Watson purchased 10,000 shares of Tassal Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.77 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,700.00 ($33,829.79).
ASX:TGR traded down A$0.14 ($0.10) on Thursday, reaching A$4.86 ($3.45). The stock had a trading volume of 809,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,858. The firm has a market cap of $867.27 million and a PE ratio of 13.85. Tassal Group Limited has a 1-year low of A$3.84 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of A$5.13 ($3.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.62.
About Tassal Group
