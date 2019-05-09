John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) Insider Howard Brandeisky Sells 6,000 Shares

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) insider Howard Brandeisky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $475,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JBSS stock opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $912.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $83.57.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $201.83 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 52.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 500,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

