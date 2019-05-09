Jefferies Financial Group Raises LHC Group (LHCG) Price Target to $130.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s current price.

LHCG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LHC Group from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.08.

Shares of LHCG opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. LHC Group has a one year low of $70.81 and a one year high of $116.74.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 11,558 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $1,257,857.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,961.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 5,164 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $561,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,762,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,215,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after purchasing an additional 224,124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,687,000 after buying an additional 121,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services and Facility-Based Services.

