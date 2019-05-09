Jefferies Financial Group Raises LHC Group (LHCG) Price Target to $130.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s current price.
LHCG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LHC Group from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.08.
Shares of LHCG opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. LHC Group has a one year low of $70.81 and a one year high of $116.74.
In other LHC Group news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 11,558 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $1,257,857.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,961.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 5,164 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $561,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,762,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,215,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after purchasing an additional 224,124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,687,000 after buying an additional 121,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services and Facility-Based Services.
