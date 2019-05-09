Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,668,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,045,476 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $70,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 784.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Stephens raised Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

