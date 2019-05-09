Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,499,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USIG opened at $55.07 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $55.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

