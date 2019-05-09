ITT (ITT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, ITT's stock has outperformed the industry. In the first quarter of 2019, the company's adjusted earnings per share and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3% and 2.7%, respectively. It expects that strength in the chemical, mining, commercial aerospace and defense businesses, and higher demand for connectors and growth in automotive friction orders will drive revenues in the quarters ahead. Also, operational execution, fall in functional corporate costs, increased productivity and stronger sales volume are expected to boost the company's near-term profitability. However, an increase in cost of sales mainly due to tariffs can hurt its margins. Also, unfavorable movements in foreign currencies might continue hurting sales growth.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ITT from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.30. 2,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,575. ITT has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ITT will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 8,950 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $549,351.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 64,135 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $3,948,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,770.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ITT by 4,727.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,673,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,672,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,924,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,658,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,331,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after buying an additional 217,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

