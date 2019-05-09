ITT Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (ITT)

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of ITT in a research note issued on Sunday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of ITT opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. ITT has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 10.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ITT news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $549,351.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 64,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $3,948,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,770.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

