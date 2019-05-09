Israel Chemicals (ICL) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ICL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Stephens began coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

NYSE:ICL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,571. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Israel Chemicals has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 354,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,779,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,211,000 after acquiring an additional 342,187 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,959,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,982,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

