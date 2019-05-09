Israel Chemicals (ICL) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ICL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Stephens began coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.
NYSE:ICL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,571. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Israel Chemicals has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $6.90.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 354,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,779,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,211,000 after acquiring an additional 342,187 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,959,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,982,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
Israel Chemicals Company Profile
Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
