iShares US Financials ETF (IYF) Holdings Cut by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. iShares US Financials ETF makes up 5.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,182,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,169,000 after purchasing an additional 624,113 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYF opened at $123.27 on Thursday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $99.30 and a 52-week high of $126.43.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

