ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI) Position Lowered by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.99. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a twelve month low of $1,994.28 and a twelve month high of $2,480.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

