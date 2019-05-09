iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 77,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,500,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $154.90 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $158.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

