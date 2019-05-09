iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) Holdings Cut by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $72.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $74.95.

