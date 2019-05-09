iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Shares Bought by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 32.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,814,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,101 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33,558.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 769,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,899,000 after purchasing an additional 767,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,031,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,673,000 after purchasing an additional 692,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,876,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $193.20 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $205.47.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/ishares-core-sp-mid-cap-etf-ijh-shares-bought-by-shepherd-financial-partners-llc.html.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.