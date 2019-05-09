iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Shares Bought by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 32.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,814,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,101 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33,558.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 769,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,899,000 after purchasing an additional 767,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,031,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,673,000 after purchasing an additional 692,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,876,000.
Shares of IJH opened at $193.20 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $205.47.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
