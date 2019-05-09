IQIYI (IQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 16th. Analysts expect IQIYI to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.38. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 74.57% and a negative net margin of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IQIYI to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IQIYI stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. HSBC decreased their price objective on IQIYI from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial began coverage on IQIYI in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research raised IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQIYI stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,230 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

