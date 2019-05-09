IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:SDAG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0274 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF stock remained flat at $$25.30 on Thursday. 250,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,735. IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/iq-short-duration-enhanced-core-bond-u-s-etf-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-03-sdag.html.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.