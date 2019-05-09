Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Mylan (MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 24,068 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,602% compared to the average daily volume of 1,414 put options.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mylan to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.
In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $317,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. Mylan has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mylan Company Profile
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
