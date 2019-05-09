Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd alerts:

VTA opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (VTA) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/invesco-dynamic-credit-opportunities-fd-vta-announces-0-06-monthly-dividend.html.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.