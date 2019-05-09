Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) Given a €2.05 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.05 ($2.38) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.30 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €2.90 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.45 ($2.84).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

