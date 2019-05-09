Intermolecular (IMI) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.17. Intermolecular shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 1493087 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded Intermolecular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Intermolecular alerts:

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intermolecular had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter.

In other Intermolecular news, major shareholder Ventures Ii L.P. Redpoint sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $2,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Neil S. Subin sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $225,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,909,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,936 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intermolecular during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Intermolecular during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Emancipation Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intermolecular by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 808,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intermolecular by 10.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 116,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Intermolecular (IMI) Shares Gap Up to $1.17” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/intermolecular-imi-shares-gap-up-to-1-17.html.

About Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI)

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for the evaluation and development of engineered thin-film materials for next-generation technology products. It offers platform and multi-disciplinary development team for the research and development of advanced materials in the semiconductor, displays, and glass and coatings industries.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Intermolecular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermolecular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.