Interfor (IFP) Downgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities lowered shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$21.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on Interfor from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.40.

TSE IFP opened at C$14.11 on Monday. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$13.26 and a 52 week high of C$27.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$468.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interfor will post 1.2999998882064 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

