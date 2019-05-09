Intel (INTC) Receives Market Perform Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. New Street Research set a $65.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $242.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $26,588.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,274 shares in the company, valued at $424,704.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,320 shares of company stock worth $5,343,843. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

