Insider Selling: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Insider Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $4,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:WH traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $66.95.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.71 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $69.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.
