Insider Selling: United States Cellular Corp (USM) EVP Sells 4,703 Shares of Stock

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) EVP Steven T. Campbell sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $226,543.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,948.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.68. United States Cellular Corp has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.16 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of United States Cellular and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 92.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

