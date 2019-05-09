Insider Selling: Trimble Inc (TRMB) CFO Sells 1,716 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,716 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $73,788.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,661. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TRMB stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $804.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 34.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trimble by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/insider-selling-trimble-inc-trmb-cfo-sells-1716-shares-of-stock.html.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.