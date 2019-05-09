Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Insider Sells 34,500 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) insider Deepak Chopra sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $3,549,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 540,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,636,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OSI Systems alerts:

On Friday, February 15th, Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $2,191,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Deepak Chopra sold 69,574 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $6,112,075.90.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $102.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.70 and a 12 month high of $104.46.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.15 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $20,676,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $12,841,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $10,392,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 305,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after buying an additional 53,035 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Insider Sells 34,500 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/insider-selling-osi-systems-inc-osis-insider-sells-34500-shares-of-stock.html.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.