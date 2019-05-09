Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) CFO Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $69,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 96.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

