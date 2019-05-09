Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) VP Sells 4,188 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $737,799.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,598 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,829.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of EW opened at $177.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 20.03%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,431,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,516,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,082 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 21,360.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,636,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,160,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,199 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,112,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $629,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,646,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $189.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.19.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

