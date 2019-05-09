Insider Buying: Zivo Bioscience Inc (ZIVO) Director Acquires 496,000 Shares of Stock

Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore purchased 496,000 shares of Zivo Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.11 per share, with a total value of $54,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIVO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,214. Zivo Bioscience Inc has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

About Zivo Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company focuses on licensing and selling its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, human and dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications.

