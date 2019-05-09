Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR) Insider Acquires 215 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Ian Davis bought 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 922 ($12.05) per share, for a total transaction of £1,982.30 ($2,590.23).

Ian Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Ian Davis bought 216 shares of Rolls-Royce stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 918 ($12.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,982.88 ($2,590.98).

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 914.40 ($11.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion and a PE ratio of -7.08. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.43).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Rolls-Royce’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Rolls-Royce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RR shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,242 ($16.23) target price (down from GBX 1,248 ($16.31)) on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,089.40 ($14.23).

About Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

