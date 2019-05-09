Inogen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (INGN)

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,861 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,332% compared to the average daily volume of 241 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inogen from $160.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Inogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Inogen from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 7,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $67.79 on Thursday. Inogen has a twelve month low of $64.01 and a twelve month high of $287.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Inogen had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inogen will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

