Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $222,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,432,000 after buying an additional 1,085,581 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,204,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,196,000 after acquiring an additional 227,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,393,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,734 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 157.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 24,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 50.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,202,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,036,000 after acquiring an additional 405,932 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $125.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 37.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.90.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CAO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $570,930.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,502.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $113,837.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,717 shares of company stock worth $25,230,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/ingersoll-rand-plc-ir-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.