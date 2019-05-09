Imperial Capital Comments on Gulfport Energy Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GPOR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

NASDAQ GPOR opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.87. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $320.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.11 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Gulfport Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO David M. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 360,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 27.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 160,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 34,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,561,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,873,000 after buying an additional 5,492,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 47,489 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

