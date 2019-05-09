IMI (IMI) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 990 ($12.94) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,105.36 ($14.44).

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,014 ($13.25) on Thursday. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57). The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56.

In related news, insider Daniel Shook sold 10,235 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 942 ($12.31), for a total value of £96,413.70 ($125,981.58). Insiders purchased 38 shares of company stock worth $37,653 over the last three months.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

