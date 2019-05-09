ICE ROCK MINING Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,776.00 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One ICE ROCK MINING token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00002310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a market cap of $2.24 million and $18,776.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ICE ROCK MINING Token Profile

ICE ROCK MINING was first traded on October 9th, 2017. ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,718,272 tokens. ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICE ROCK MINING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICE ROCK MINING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

