Iberdrola SA (IBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.89 ($9.18).

Several research firms have recently commented on IBE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €6.80 ($7.91) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.49).

About Iberdrola

