Husky Energy Inc. (HSE) Receives C$17.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.91.

HSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Husky Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

HSE stock opened at C$13.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.21 and a 12 month high of C$22.99.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Husky Energy will post 1.28999999173077 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert John Peabody acquired 3,200 shares of Husky Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 153,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,169,259.82.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

