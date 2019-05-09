HunterCoin (HUC) Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. One HunterCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HunterCoin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. HunterCoin has a total market capitalization of $328,507.00 and $2,348.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About HunterCoin

HunterCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 23,761,750 coins. The official website for HunterCoin is huntercoin.org . HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings

Buying and Selling HunterCoin

HunterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HunterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HunterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HunterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

