HubSpot (HUBS) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut HubSpot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. CIBC reiterated a market perform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.53.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.74. The stock had a trading volume of 349,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $186.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.20 and a beta of 1.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.47 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 4,133 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total transaction of $689,880.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,112.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $4,218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,169,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,896 shares of company stock valued at $14,700,297. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

