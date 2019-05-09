Huazhu Group (HTHT) Receives Hold Rating from China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTHT. ValuEngine cut shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huazhu Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Huazhu Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.36.

HTHT stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 715.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

