Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $105.01 on Thursday. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $142.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $353.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,623,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,548,000 after buying an additional 362,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,360,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,851,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,759,000 after purchasing an additional 199,136 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,258,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 115,967 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

